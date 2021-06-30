NCOC issues new web portal for downloading verifiable vaccination certificates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Wednesday issued a new web portal to download easily verifiable Covid-19 vaccination certificates.

The new website portal would generate a Covid-19 vaccination certificate that could be verified through QR Code scanning and also by visiting National Immunization Management System's (NIMS) website, the nerve center of the country in fight against Covid-19 pandemic took to Twitter to announce the development.

It wrote, "Now COVID Vaccination Certificate can be verified through QR Code or by visiting http://nims.

nadra.gov.pk/nims/certificate." The tweet also shared a card depicting the website link and necessary instruction to use the web portal.

The instructions highlighted that in order to verify Covid-19 vaccination certificate the vaccinated individual should scan the QR Code given on the vaccination certificate or enter the serial number mentioned on the vaccination certificate in NIMS website.

The individuals who have been vaccinated before June 21, 2021 can now download a verifiable vaccination certificate for free, it added.