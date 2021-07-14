NCOC launches complaint portal to address public issues

National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has launched a Complaint Portal in order to address public complains related to vaccination record/certificate issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has launched a Complaint Portal in order to address public complains related to vaccination record/certificate issues.

In a Tweet on Tuesday, NCOC asked the citizens to register their complaints by visiting https://t.co/6K7LeAlQ1i https://t.co/HkFHrqpJ3L.