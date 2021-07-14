UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCOC Launches Complaint Portal To Address Public Issues

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 10:16 PM

NCOC launches complaint portal to address public issues

National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has launched a Complaint Portal in order to address public complains related to vaccination record/certificate issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has launched a Complaint Portal in order to address public complains related to vaccination record/certificate issues.

In a Tweet on Tuesday, NCOC asked the citizens to register their complaints by visiting https://t.co/6K7LeAlQ1i https://t.co/HkFHrqpJ3L.

Recent Stories

FM calls on Tajik president in Dushanbe

35 minutes ago

Russia Counts on Meaningful Dialogue With EU on Ca ..

42 seconds ago

Migrant deaths nearly doubled in first half of 202 ..

43 seconds ago

Youth killed, friend injured during robbery

45 seconds ago

Pakistan taking solid steps to trace out political ..

51 seconds ago

Obamacare, Other Programs Enroll Over 2Mln With Ex ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.