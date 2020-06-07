NCOC launches COVID-19 mobile App

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Sunday said the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) with the support of National Information Technology board (NITB) had launched Pak Neghayban mobile Application.

In his tweet, Asad Umar, who also chairs NCOC, said an updated version of Covid-19 App would allow users to see availability of beds ventilators, capacity and usage in real-time at various health centers across Pakistan.

He also shared the link (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.govpk.covid19) from where the app could be downloaded.

In another tweet, the minister said in the last one week, the Federal government had distributed 250 ventilators. Out of these, 72 were given to Punjab, 52 each to Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 20 to Balochistan.

The remaining were given to Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, he added.