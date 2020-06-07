UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCOC Launches COVID-19 Mobile App

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 07:20 PM

NCOC launches COVID-19 mobile App

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Sunday said the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) with the support of National Information Technology board (NITB) had launched Pak Neghayban mobile Application.

In his tweet, Asad Umar, who also chairs NCOC, said an updated version of Covid-19 App would allow users to see availability of beds ventilators, capacity and usage in real-time at various health centers across Pakistan.

He also shared the link (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.govpk.covid19) from where the app could be downloaded.

In another tweet, the minister said in the last one week, the Federal government had distributed 250 ventilators. Out of these, 72 were given to Punjab, 52 each to Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 20 to Balochistan.

The remaining were given to Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Asad Umar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Punjab Mobile Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Winners of HIPA’s ninth photo competition announ ..

8 minutes ago

178 DEWA Academy students continue remote learning ..

53 minutes ago

India records another highest single day jump of 9 ..

1 hour ago

Zaki Nusseibeh gives online cultural diplomacy cla ..

1 hour ago

MoE, ADAFSA to develop curriculum for Agriculture ..

2 hours ago

AUS celebrates graduating Class of Spring 2020

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.