NCOC Launches Door To Door Campaign For COVID-19 Vaccination

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 01, 2022 | 11:33 AM

NCOC launches door to door campaign for COVID-19 vaccination

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar says that under the first phase of the campaign, 55 thousands mobile teams will vaccinate people at their homes for the next two months.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 1st, 2022) The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Tuesday launched door to door campaign to vaccinate people against COVID-19.

Addressing a news conference along with Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan in Islamabad on Tuesday, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said under the first phase of the campaign, fifty-five thousand mobile teams will vaccinate people at their homes for the next two months.

He said thirty-five million people are expected to be vaccinated in the first phase.

Sharing data about vaccination so far, the Minister said eighty million people have been fully vaccinated while ten million others received single dose.

He said 2.6 million people also received the booster dose.

The Minister again stressed that the only way to stay safe from COVID-19 is vaccination.

Asad Umar said it has been noticed during the current fifth wave of COVID-19 that the people in the areas with high vaccination rate have minor symptoms of the disease.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Faisal Sultan urged people to welcome the mobile vaccination teams at homes, and get vaccinated.

He said the fully vaccinated people are also recommended to have booster dose six months after their vaccination. He said like the first two doses, the booster dose is also completely free.

