NCOC launches helpline to report violation of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan's nerve centre to monitor the coronavirus situation has launched a helpline for citizens to report any violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for COVID-19 from anywhere in the country.

"In case you come across any violation of COVID SOPs, please text at Whatsaap number 0335-3336262," the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Violations of the coronavirus-related SOPs include non wearing of mask, non adherence to social distancing, over crowding at public places etc, it said.

"Please take a picture and brief account of violation and send it to 03353336262 (0335333NCOC) along with following details," the NCOC added, noting the required details included "Location Name", "Tehsil / District / City", "date and Time", and "Event.

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate surpasses 11 percent. Pakistan's coronavirus situation has worsened worryingly over the past month, with the COVID-19 positivity rate shooting past 11 percent as the third wave showed no signs of abating.

More than 4,500 of the 40,369 coronavirus tests conducted over the past 24 hours returned positive, the NCOC data showed, taking the national positivity to 11.21 percent.