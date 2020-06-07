UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCOC Launches Pak Nigheban App For Public Convenience

Umer Jamshaid 52 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 03:40 PM

NCOC launches Pak Nigheban App for public convenience

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :The National Command and Operations Centre has launched the "Pak Nigheban App" to provide convenience to the public searching for healthcare facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the NCOC, the application would help find out the availability of ventilators and beds including your nearest hospital in the patient's closest proximity.

Pak Nigheban app was connected to 1,110 hospitals across the country. Citizens can download the app from Google Play Store and covid.gov.pk official website.

This app will be very helpful in providing timely information about emergency hospital beds and ventilators and other medical facilities.

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.govpk.covid19

