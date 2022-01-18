UrduPoint.com

NCOC May Consider Smart-lockdown In High Corona Positive Ratio Cities: Nausheen Hamid

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2022 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid Tuesday said that the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) was considering the enforcement of smart-lockdown in major hotspot cities, where high Omicron positivity ratios were witnessed.

The decision to impose smart and mini-lockdown in high corona positive areas of country would be taken on the directives of the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) in next couple of days, she was talking at private news channel programme.

She warned that relevant departments were imposing fines and sealed areas for not following COVID-19 SOPs.

Nausheen Hamid also expressed concerns over increase in coronavirus cases, adding that the government was taking all possible steps to protect the lives of the citizens.

She said that social gatherings including wedding ceremonies should be limited, adding that they need to be extra vigilant, get vaccinated and follow Covid-19 SOPs strictly.

"It is responsibility of public to cooperate with the government to control the spread of virus", she said. She appealed the citizens to get vaccinated and strictly follow the government's announced health guidelines.

Overall hospital's wards condition is still under controlled, she said, adding that hospitals are not yet overburden and condition of health system is satisfactory.

