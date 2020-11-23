NCOC meeting underway to discuss Covid-19 situation

(@fidahassanain)

A meeting under Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood will also decide fate of educational institutions across the country besides decision about winter vacation for schools and colleges.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 23rd, 2020) A meeting of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) is in progress in Islamabad, with Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in the chair.

It is discussing the second wave of COVID-19 and its impact on the education sector.

The meeting is being attended by Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood and Adviser on National Health Services Faisal Sultan.

The virtual meeting of Education Ministers of all provinces is being held today [Monday] with Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood in the chair.

The meeting will discuss spike in Coronavirus cases in the country and time frame of winter vacation for schools and colleges.