UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCOC Meeting Underway To Discuss Covid-19 Situation

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 11:56 AM

NCOC meeting underway to discuss Covid-19 situation

A meeting under Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood will also decide fate of educational institutions across the country besides decision about winter vacation for schools and colleges.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 23rd, 2020) A meeting of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) is in progress in Islamabad, with Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in the chair.

It is discussing the second wave of COVID-19 and its impact on the education sector.

The meeting is being attended by Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood and Adviser on National Health Services Faisal Sultan.

The virtual meeting of Education Ministers of all provinces is being held today [Monday] with Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood in the chair.

The meeting will discuss spike in Coronavirus cases in the country and time frame of winter vacation for schools and colleges.

Related Topics

Islamabad Asad Umar Education Progress All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar Visits The Port Of Aq ..

21 minutes ago

At least 11 civilians injured in Indian firing at ..

21 minutes ago

Emiratis Al Hassani and Al Zeyoudi bag men’s hon ..

26 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 34 more deaths due to Covid-19 du ..

28 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 23 November 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.