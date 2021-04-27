UrduPoint.com
NCOC Opens Registration Of 40-49 Years Citizens For Vaccination

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 10:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Tuesday announced that registration of citizens aged 40-49 years has been opened.

In a vaccination alert through Tweet, NCOC asked citizens to send their CNIC number to 1166 for registration.

However, walk-in vaccination of 50-59 years starting from Tomorrow (Wednesday) at all vaccination centers across the country.

NCOC has also shared the details of major vaccination centers across the country along with the details of focal persons. As per details, Expo Centre Lahore and LDA sports Complex Minar-e- Pakistan Lahore have been declared vaccination centers in Punjab while Khalid as its Focal Person with his contact number 03347114133.

Miss Tahira is the Focal Person at Dow International Dental Hospital Sindh with her contact number 03341664946.

Usman Ali is the focal person in the Post Graduate Medical Institute Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with his contact number 03439298076, while Abdul Qadir is at Public Health school Nishtar Abad KP with contact number 03339117845.

Dr Rooman is Focal Person at Bolan Medical Complex Hospital Balochistan with his contact number 06458385481.

Dr Saima with her contact number 03002451749 has been announced the Focal Person at Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences AJK.

Dr Farman is the Focal Person at DHQ Gilgit with his contact numbers 03555408027 and 03469691473 while Dr Niaz at DHQ Skardu with contacts numbers 03469555696.

Dr Basit has been announced as Focal Person at IHITC at Islamabad Capital Territory with contact number 03318550579.

