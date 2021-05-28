UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCOC Opens Walk In COVID Vaccination For Above 30 Years From Saturday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 08:42 PM

NCOC opens walk in COVID vaccination for above 30 years from Saturday

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Friday opened the walk in COVID vaccination for people aging 30 years and above from tomorrow (May 29)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Friday opened the walk in COVID vaccination for people aging 30 years and above from tomorrow (May 29).

"In the NCOC meeting today it was decided to open up walk in vaccination for 30 plus from tomorrow," Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said in his tweet after chairing the NCOC meeting.

He urged all the people who were 30 years or above to get themselves vaccinated from any vaccination center after their registration.

Related Topics

Asad Umar May All From

Recent Stories

Punjab govt finalses draft bill for ban on plastic ..

42 seconds ago

Treasury assures to consult law department over nu ..

44 seconds ago

HMC warned people to vacate graveyards land

45 seconds ago

Djokovic overcomes second-set blip to reach Belgra ..

48 seconds ago

COVID-19 claims 15 more patients, infects 1252 oth ..

54 seconds ago

Google, France hone in on antitrust ads deal: repo ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.