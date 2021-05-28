NCOC opens walk in COVID vaccination for above 30 years from Saturday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Friday opened the walk in COVID vaccination for people aging 30 years and above from tomorrow (May 29).

"In the NCOC meeting today it was decided to open up walk in vaccination for 30 plus from tomorrow," Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said in his tweet after chairing the NCOC meeting.

He urged all the people who were 30 years or above to get themselves vaccinated from any vaccination center after their registration.