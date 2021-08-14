UrduPoint.com

NCOC Places 15 Countries In Category C Reporting Rising Disease Spread, Low Vaccination

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday placed 15 countries in Category C list based on the rapid spread of the epidemic, increasing positive cases on a daily basis and low vaccination rates.

The NCOC meeting took detailed stock of current situation of Coronavirus pandemic around the world.

The following countries were placed in Category C based on rampant disease prevalence and low vaccination: Bangladesh, Ecuador, Guatemala, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Mexico, Morocco, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, South Africa.

Thailand and Tunisia.

The Forum decided that COVID-19 testing protocols would be applicable to every passenger arriving from all categories of countries.

The Forum also decided that Pakistanis traveling to Category C countries on short-term visas would be allowed to return without any hindrance.

"All countries except Category C are placed in Category B. The revised list is implemented immediately with all relevant protocols," the Forum said.

The Forum announced that the review on this policy would be held on September 15, 2021.

