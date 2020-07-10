UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCOC Prepares Guidelines For Eidul Azha

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 01:05 PM

NCOC prepares guidelines for Eidul Azha

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday was informed that guidelines have been prepared regarding Eidul Azha, which were also shared with all the provinces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday was informed that guidelines have been prepared regarding Eidul Azha, which were also shared with all the provinces.

The NCOC suggested setting up 'Cattle Mandis' outside the cities, compulsory testing of animal handlers, 'Mandis' timing from morning to evening and engaging ulema for implementation of SOPs on eve of Eid.

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar chaired the NCOC meeting and reviewed Eidul Azha/Cattle Mandi Management, Epi Curve Chart, availability of COVID-19 and Non COVID-19 medicines, disease projections and need assessment.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister directed for evolving an effective monitoring mechanism to check social distance and follow SOPs besides setting up separate cattle herds in the Cattle Mandis.

The NCOC panel was told if the people follow the SOPs on Eidul Azha like Eidul Fatr in letter and spirit further COVID-19 spread could be contained.

It was further told that World Health Organization (WHO) has also acknowledged Pakistan's efforts to contain COVID-19 and termed Pakistani data more accurate as compared to other countries.

The representative of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) apprised the NCOC panel that there was no shortage of COVID-19 treatment medicines and sufficient stock was available in the country.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, focal person for COVID-19 Dr Faisal Sultan and other senior officials.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage World Asad Umar All From

Recent Stories

28 arrested; weapons,narcotics seized

11 seconds ago

China to Take Countersteps in response to US Sanct ..

14 seconds ago

Japanese Foreign Minister Discusses Cooperation Wi ..

16 seconds ago

KP govt expanding COVID-19 treatment facilities: J ..

18 seconds ago

Anti terrorists court Gilgit sentence child abuser ..

3 minutes ago

Optometrists call for separate optometry Council

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.