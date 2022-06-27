UrduPoint.com

NCOC Recommends Mask-wearing As Mandatory For Domestic Passengers

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2022 | 07:14 PM

NCOC recommends mask-wearing as mandatory for domestic passengers

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday recommended to make mask-wearing mandatory on all domestic flights, railways, and public transport within the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday recommended to make mask-wearing mandatory on all domestic flights, railways, and public transport within the country.

"We request all citizens to wear mask during travel for prevention from Covid-19 transmission," the spokesperson of the National Institute of Health (NIH) said.

Meanwhile, as many as 382 new Coronavirus cases were reported throughout the country during the last 24 hours.

As per data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the case positivity ratio is 2.85 percent while 87 patients were in critical condition.

Two deaths were reported from the Coronavirus while 13,412 Covid-19 tests were conducted across the country.

All provinces and regions have been directed to administer booster doses on a priority basis to further improve protection against COVID-19 transmission while all health officials concerned have been asked to remain alert and vigilant about the situation.

The government emphasized the importance of precautions, including social distancing and mask-wearing, especially in crowded places.

The government also urged the need to strictly follow the guidelines for the management of markets.

Related Topics

Alert Market All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Jr Squash Circuit No 2 kicks off

Jr Squash Circuit No 2 kicks off

58 seconds ago
 Week-long anti-polio campaign starts in RWP

Week-long anti-polio campaign starts in RWP

1 minute ago
 Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Kulgam

Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Kulgam

1 minute ago
 Naval chief visits Navy War College Lahore

Naval chief visits Navy War College Lahore

1 minute ago
 Court confirms interim bail of 10 PTI MPAs

Court confirms interim bail of 10 PTI MPAs

5 minutes ago
 Ecosystem of entire Himalayan region is in danger, ..

Ecosystem of entire Himalayan region is in danger, experts warn

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.