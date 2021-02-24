NCOC removes conditions on work from home, commercial activities

National Command and Operation Center(NCOC) on Wednesday, keeping in view current COVID-19 situation, had removed condition of 50 percent work from home in all government institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :National Command and Operation Center(NCOC) on Wednesday, keeping in view current COVID-19 situation, had removed condition of 50 percent work from home in all government institutions.

NCOC also lifted time-limit from commercial activities and amusement parks.

The decisions, in that regards, were taken after comprehensive review of existing Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions (NPIs) in NCOC meeting held here Wednesday.

NCOC further stated that the decisions can be reviewed in view of increased disease prevalence, whenever deemed necessary.

As per NCOC meeting details, provinces can, however, enforce targeted NPIs where required depending upon disease prevalence in a given area or sector.

It was furthered that indoor wedding ceremonies will be allowed from 15th March 2021 with stringent COVID SOPs.

The Indoor dining allowed from 15th March subject to the review on 10th March, the forum added.

The Forum said that opening of cinemas and shrines allowed with stringent COVID SOPs with effect from 15th March.

NCOC decided that wearing of mask, Social distancing, Smart Lock downs will continue and will be ensured.

From Health perspective, the forum decided that the conduct of local bodies and Cantt board elections may be planned by Election Commission of Pakistan by end May / early Jun 2021.

While taking further decisions, NCOC allowed that spectators attendance in PSL Pool matches be increased to 50 percent instead of presently allowed 20%. Whereas, full attendance will be allowed for play-offs with stringent COVID SOPs.