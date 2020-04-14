UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCOC Reviews COVID-19 Pandemic,enforcement Of Restrictions, Fallout : Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 09:24 PM

NCOC reviews COVID-19 pandemic,enforcement of restrictions, fallout : Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Tuesday that a review of the COVID-19 pandemic along with the enforcement of restrictions and its fallouts was undertaken at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) with all the four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Tuesday that a review of the COVID-19 pandemic along with the enforcement of restrictions and its fallouts was undertaken at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) with all the four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

In a series of tweets, the SAPM said it was felt that the restrictions need to be extended but certain relaxations relating to low-risk economic activities should also be considered.

She said it was done to minimise the financial hardships that the restrictions had caused for the lower income segment of society.

She said it included all industrial and commercial entities that were part of the supply chain of food items, medicines, pharmacy, agriculture, fuel, media, banks and philanthropic organisations.

She said it was mutually decided that all the industries, services and retail of all essential items would continue.

The restriction on inter provincial travel would also continue, she said.

The transport of all goods in the country would also continue without interruption. However, the existing closure/ban on areas of congregation like schools, marriage halls, cinemas, restaurants etc would remain in place, she said.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said there were a variety of opinions on this issue and it was recommended that the provinces should decide on that issue as per their own judgment and circumstances.

It was also recommended to all the provinces, AJK and GB that individual shops of electricians, plumbers, carpenters, tailors, street vendors be allowed to open.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Agriculture Firdous Ashiq Awan Marriage Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media All

Recent Stories

Healthpoint expands drive-thru COVID-19 testing fa ..

10 minutes ago

Emirates Airline puts customers first in COVID-19 ..

10 minutes ago

German venues should stay shut for 18 months: expe ..

49 seconds ago

Chief Minister condoles death of MNA's mother

52 seconds ago

Kiev says 'no open fire' in forests of Chernobyl n ..

54 seconds ago

There Is no restriction on agricultural activities ..

55 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.