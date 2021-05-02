NCOC reviews Land Border Management policy for Afghanistan, Iran amid COVID surge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday amid emergence of various COVID-19 Variants and to restrain import of any new mutation to Pakistan, has reviewed the current policy of Land Border Management with Afghanistan and Iran.

The policy was reviewed to ensure regulated inbound pedestrian movement and effective management of COVID protocols at Border Terminals(BTs).

The cardinals of the policy highlighted that revised Land Border Management Policy would be effective from mid night 4/5 May (0001 PST) till mid night 19/20 May (0001 PST) and applicable only to inbound pedestrians with no effect on existing cargo and trade (Bilateral or Afghan Transit Trade) movement.

The Border Terminals would remain open for 7 days a week whereas employment strength of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and health staff at BTs would be increased for implementation of testing protocols and to control high traffic density.

The Inbound pedestrian movement would cease with effect from mid night 4/5 May (0001 PST) with exception to Pakistani nationals in Afghanistan and Iran desirous to return and Extreme medical emergency cases etc.

However, all outbound pedestrian movement was permissible, it added.

The Testing and Quarantine Protocols mentioned that the Inbound pedestrians would undergo Rapid Antigen Test (RAT). The Positive cases (Pakistani Nationals only) would be shifted to nearby quarantine facilities. Moreover, the Inbound pedestrian with Afghan exemptions would also undergo RAT testing at BTs. The Positive cases, if any, would be reverted back to Afghanistan. The NCOC guidelines underscored that thermal scanning for all drivers and co-drivers would be carried out on arrival at the BT.

However, Symptomatic cases would undergo RAT testing, positive cases would be dealt as per procedure spelled above.