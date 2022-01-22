UrduPoint.com

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 22, 2022 | 02:29 PM

NCOC revises restrictions for mosques amid increasing cases of Covid-19

The Center says that only vaccinated people will be allowed entry into the worship places to pray.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 22nd, 2022) The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday updated COVID-19 protocols for mosques, declaring it mandatory that only vaccinated people would be allowed to enter into the worship place to pray inside.

The revised restrictions came after Pakistan recorded its highest daily infections count at 7,678 since the pandemic started in 2020.

The NCOC had also announced on Friday that all schools with a high COVID-19 positivity ratio would be shut down for one week across the country.

The new restrictions for mosques are in below:

Mandatory mask wearing;

Removal of carpet, etc.;

Maintaining six feet social distancing;

Elderly and co-morbid to preferably offer prayers at home;

Frequent hand sanitisation;

Minimal attendance for the prayers;

Preferably perform ablution at home;

Opening of doors/windows for ventilation;

Preferably organising prayers in open;

Short sermon for Jumma prayer.

Earlier in the day, the NCOC said that 12 people were died due to Covid-19 and 6, 540 were infected with the virus. The reports said that patients with critical condition went up to 1,055 from 961 in a single day.

The positivity ratio stood at 11.10%, down from 12.93% a day earlier, as 6,540 infections were reported across the country after 58,902 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the NCOC data showed.

