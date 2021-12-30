UrduPoint.com

NCOC, RTA, Along With Motorway Police Check Vaccination Compliance At M-1

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2021 | 11:30 AM

NCOC, RTA, along with Motorway Police check vaccination compliance at M-1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) team along with Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi on Thursday checked the coronavirus vaccination status of drivers and passengers at Motorway (M-1) Toll Plaza Islamabad.

The teams along with Motorway Police checked the vaccination status of drivers and passengers on public transport of various routes at Peshawar Motorway (M-1) Toll Plaza Islamabad.

The mobile Vaccination teams injected the vaccine doses to the non-vaccinated passengers and drivers on the spot.

