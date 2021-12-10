NCOC, RTA check vaccination status of passengers at M-2 Toll Plaza Islamabad

A team of National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) along with Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi yesterday inspected non-compliance of Corona vaccination at Motorway (M-2) Toll Plaza Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :A team of National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) along with Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi yesterday inspected non-compliance of Corona vaccination at Motorway (M-2) Toll Plaza Islamabad.

During the checking process, teams with motorway police asked passengers who had not been vaccinated to leave their seats on the buses.

The passengers were barred from traveling without a vaccination certificate.

The mobile Vaccination teams also injected the vaccine to the nonvaccinated passengers on the spot.