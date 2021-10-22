NCOC, RTA Islamabad bar public transport entry without vaccination at M-2

(@FahadShabbir)

National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) and Secretary RTA on Friday checked the vaccination status of passengers, drivers of various routes vehicles at M-2 Toll Plaza Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) and Secretary RTA on Friday checked the vaccination status of passengers, drivers of various routes vehicles at M-2 Toll Plaza Islamabad.

The teams impounded dozens of vehicles for allowing driving to nonvaccinated drivers and accommodating unvaccinated passengers.

During the checking, the unvaccinated passengers were barred to travel without vaccination certificates and they were sent back to bus stands in the same buses.

The teams vaccinated single dose of Cansino vaccine to the passengers and drivers on the spot.

While taking strict action against non compliance of covid-19 SOPs at M-2 Toll Plaza, the authorities concerned arrested dozens of drivers on violations of vaccination directions by NCOC.

An FIR has also been registered against them, and they were taken to Police Station.