UrduPoint.com

NCOC, RTA Secretary Check Vaccination Compliance At Local Transport, Metro Buses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 11:40 AM

NCOC, RTA secretary check vaccination compliance at local transport, Metro buses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :National Command and Operation Center (NCOC's) team along with Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi late Monday checked the compliance of vaccination of public transport drivers, passengers at different local routes within the city and at the Metro Bus stations.

The NCOC team and secretary RTA checked more than two hundred vans and buses at various local routes of Rawalpindi and imposed fines for not following NCOC guidelines regarding vaccination.

Cases were also registered against some of the drivers and they were shifted to police station. While the passengers were vaccinated single shot of Cansino on the spot.

Similarly, during in another action at Metro Bus stations Rawalpindi, the team checked the vaccination certificates of Metro Bus staffers, drivers and passengers on the stations as well as within the buses.

The unvaccinated passengers at the Metro Bus stations were injected single shot of Cansino vaccine on the spot. However, the passengers within the metro buses were fully vaccinated.

The inspection teams also checked the vaccination certificates of Bykea riders at different routes, imposed fines on non-vaccinated drivers, they were also injected single shot of Cansino on the spot.

Related Topics

Police Station Metro RTA Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Pakistan urges UNHRC to stand up for people of IIO ..

Pakistan urges UNHRC to stand up for people of IIOJK

26 minutes ago
 Emirates introduces special fares to Europe

Emirates introduces special fares to Europe

27 minutes ago
 Prominent Theater & Film Director Sarmad Sehbai Co ..

Prominent Theater & Film Director Sarmad Sehbai Conducted a Workshop at the Arts ..

34 minutes ago
 A Mission that Aims to Restore Sight and Hearing o ..

A Mission that Aims to Restore Sight and Hearing of the Underprivileged Children ..

34 minutes ago
 Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Whatsapp reconn ..

Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Whatsapp reconnect after nearly-six hours out ..

53 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 235.35 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 235.35 million

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.