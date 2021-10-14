UrduPoint.com

NCOC, RTA Team Distributes Masks Among Drivers, Passengers

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 12:30 PM

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) team along with Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi on Thursday distributed masks among drivers and passengers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) team along with Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi on Thursday distributed masks among drivers and passengers.

The team also impounded several vehicles and arrested transport owners for allowing non-vaccinated passengers to travel in their vehicles. Cases were also registered against the violators.

The team checked vaccination certificates of drivers and passengers at local vans, buses, passengers of Metro buses and Bykea's drivers.

The team also injected single shot of Cansino vaccine to the bus drivers, Bykea riders and passengers on the spot.

Later, the NCOC team along with Assistant Commissioner Rawalpindi City sealed and imposed heavy fines on several franchises of different cellular companies in Main Sadar Bazaar for attending non-vaccinated customers.

The team also administered single shot of Cansino vaccine to the staff and customers on the spot.

In another raid, the team checked the vaccination status of staff and visitors at various hotels and restaurants in Sadar Bazaar and Jinnah Park. The team also imposed fine and sealed several hotels on coronavirus SOPs' violation.

