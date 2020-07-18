UrduPoint.com
NCOC Session At Karachi To Discuss SOPs Compliance Amid Cattle Markets Management On Eid-ul-Azha

The National Command and Operation (NCOC) team on Saturday reached Karachi to discuss standard operating procedures (SOPs) compliance and management of cattle markets on Eid-ul-Azha

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :The National Command and Operation (NCOC) team on Saturday reached Karachi to discuss standard operating procedures (SOPs) compliance and management of cattle markets on Eid-ul-Azha.

A special meeting of the NCOC was underway under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and NCOC National Coordinator Lt. Gen. Hamid Uz Zaman. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was also participating in the meeting.

The representatives of the federal capital, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and other provinces were participating through video link.

In the meeting, all the provinces would give a briefing on the implementation of SOPs and management of livestock markets on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

This is the second meeting of the NCOC in the provincial capital. The first meeting of the series was held in Lahore last week.

The purpose of these meetings in the provincial capital is to promote national solidarity against the Corona epidemic, better understanding of the issues, coordination as well as appreciation of the performance of the provinces against the Corona.

Federal Interior Minister Ejaz Shah will also preside over the meeting on Eid-ul-Adha, cattle markets and Muharram in Sindh.

