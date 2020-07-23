NCOC session to be held in Quetta on Thursday

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :A special meeting of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) will be held in Quetta on Thursday which is the provincial capital of Balochistan under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

The NCOC meeting is the third session part of its initiative to muster national unity against COVID, review efforts of the provinces to ensure standard operating procedures (SOPs) and appreciate their efficiency in implementing national decisions to cope with the pandemic.

The NCOC panel would discuss ground check and SOPs compliance in cattle markets, complacency in public and administration on SOPs compliance, plan to contain maximum public visits to recreational places on the upcoming Eid holidays and Epi Curve Chart.

The Forum would also discuss update on COVID related actions taken by Balochistan government, smart lockdowns, hotspots and contact tracing in cities of Balochistan and disease prevalence and low testing in various cities of Balochistan.

National Coordinator NCOC Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan, the entire NCOC team, Prime Minister's Focal person on COVID Dr Faisal Sultan, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan and others would attend the meeting. Provincial representatives and Islamabad would participate in the meeting through video link.