NCOC softens restrictions, allows vaccinated individuals to attend indoor activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday decided to reduce restrictions imposed for limiting disease spread during the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and allowed vaccinated individuals to attend indoor activities of restricted number.

The NCOC special session was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar co-chaired by National Coordinator Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan. SAPM Health Dr Faisal Sultan also participated the meeting.

The Forum took detailed stock of prevailing Covid-19 situation prevailing across the country.

The Forum decided to allow business centers to remain open till 10 pm whereas essential businesses including petrol pumps, medical stores etc would be allowed to open 24/7.

The revised guidelines would come into force from July 1, 2021 whereas a prior review would be made at June 27.

The Forum had allowed outdoor dining along with indoor dining with 50% sitting capacity.

The indoor dining revival was conditioned to vaccinated individuals as only inoculated people would be given access to indoor dining.

The Forum directed that the hotel and restaurant management should devise a plan to check vaccination certificates of individuals entering into their premises.

The Forum also gave permission for outdoor and indoor weddings. The outdoor wedding ceremonies were permitted to accommodate up to 400 people.

Moreover, for indoor dining up to 200 vaccinated people would be able to attend the indoor wedding ceremony.

The Forum also decided to allow opening up of cinemas and shrines with strict Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) and safety protocols.

The Forum maintained ban on all indoor cultural, religious, and musical gatherings.

There was also ban on contact sports activities particularly wrestling, boxing martial arts etc, the Forum decided. However, vaccinated persons were permitted indoor gym facility.

All public and private departments were allowed to call 100% staff on duty with routine working hours schedule, it added.

The Forum also decided to allow public transport and railways with 70% passenger capacity.

The Forum maintained that a separate policy would be issued for tourism sector.