NCOC Special Session To Review Opening Of Education Sector On Tuesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 11:20 PM

NCOC special session to review opening of Education Sector on Tuesday

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Monday informed that a special meeting to review opening of educational institutions will be held on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Monday informed that a special meeting to review opening of educational institutions will be held on Tuesday.

In a tweet, it said the meeting would also review the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of Ramzan in the light of the suggestions of religious scholars.

The session would be chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and to be participated by Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood and Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri.

It also tweeted that the region was continuing to be under the grip of deadly COVID wave.

The forum urged the masses to strictly follow safety protocols amid rising disease spread.

"Please adhere to SOPs and ensure strict compliance of instructions being issued. Stay Safe!," the Forum added.

