NCOC, stakeholders unanimously decide remaining educational institutions' revival from Feb 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) after detailed discussion with all stakeholders on Wednesday made consensus decision to open up remaining educational institutions particularly Primary, middle and universities from February 1st.

The Forum decided that the primary, and middle schools and the Universities across the country would open from 1st February with the students of the educational institutions in four major cities of Karachi, Hyderabad, Lahore and Peshawar would attend classes in 50 percent strength on alternate basis.

The NCOC morning session was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar with National Coordinator NCOC Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood also attended the meeting whereas the provincial health minister of Sindh and chief secretaries of all federating units joined the meeting through video link.

The Forum had decided to open education sector after a hiatus with strict recommendations of staggered classes for three days a week in the urban centers with higher positivity.

However, the universities would open usually as per the schedule with lower population density.

The Forum was informed that globally the disease trend had boomed after complete opening of education sector whereas the segregated approach would help in reducing the contagion re-surge risk.

The Forum was also informed that vaccination centers had been established all across the country whereas staff trainings and other arrangements were completed to kick start the inoculation of COVID-19 vaccine.