NCOC stress provinces to achieve vaccination targets to control new variant

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) session held yesterday discussed the epidemic curve chart data, national vaccine strategy and disease prevalence across the country.

The NCOC session be chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and co-chaired by National Coordinator Major General Muhammad Zafar Iqbal and SAPM Dr Faisal Sultan also attended the meeting whereas Provincial Health Ministers and Chief Secretaries attended the session virtually.

The Forum was briefed about COVID positivity ratio, disease prevalence, number of deaths and new admissions.

The forum discussed in detail, the overall City-wise Covid-19 vaccination process.

The forum agreed upon taking strict measures regarding obligatory vaccination regime. It was discussed during the meeting that the vaccination teams should be deployed at various public spots to vaccinate the individuals on the spot .

Special Campaign will be run for implementation of Obligatory regime starting from 1st Dec Onwards. The forum instructed the provinces and authorities concerned to show zero tolerance policy regarding obligatory vaccination regime.

Call centers have been established to reach out people who have not got their second dose.

A total of 40 call centres have been established across the country, while these numbers will also be increased to ensure second dose of vaccine.

Later, in their presentations, Provincial Health Ministers and Chief Secretaries briefed the forum about the initiatives taken to boost up the vaccination campaign, improving testing numbers and establishment of call centres. All Provinces will start Vaccination out reach campaign immediately to get the vaccination targets.

The provincial representatives also emphasised on the need to focus on new variant of coronavirus and suggested to take necessary measures on airports to check the vaccination status and testing of expatriates.

The forum approved booster dose administration for three categories which include Health Care Workers, Above 50 years and Immono-compromised. The Dose will be free of cost and it can be administered 6 months after last dose of vaccine.

It was also emphasised that Omicron Variant is spreading fast across the globe and only protection against it is Vaccination.

Basic SOPs including wearing of mask, social distance and hand washing should be ensured.