NCOC takes Pakistan Emergency responders across Pakistan on board to fight contagion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in order to facilitate working of emergency responders for guidance to point of care facility and visibility of availability of beds and ventilators in various hospitals across the country arranged a special video conference from the centre with Emergency Services Heads of all provinces.

Ramzan Chippa (Chippa Amb), Ahmad (Edhi Foundation), Dr. Hassan Orooj (DG MCI Isb), Dr. Rizwan (DG 1122 Punjab), reps of Balochistan, GB & AJK participated in the conference, said a press release.

Respective heads of emergency services briefed about their existing mechanism for provision of emergency services to public . NCOC apprised emergency responders about Resource Management System (RMS) through which 15479 hospitals are linked for visibility of various facilities and availability of inventory.

Participants were also apprised about Pak Neghebaan App launched on Friday where 1110 hospitals have been linked to help emergency responders to reach nearest facility having availability of beds / vents . NCOC officials encouraged emergency responders for its optimal utilization for public facilitation. NITB was asked to share the link of App with all Emergency Service providers .

This coordination will help in mitigating challenges faced by emergency responders/ public at large and will facilitate smooth working of hospitals and health care staff.