NCOC takes stock of COVID-19 situation, facilities at hospitals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) took a holistic view of COVID-19 situation and facilities at hospitals of the country.

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) also briefed the forum about the equipment stocked with NDMA and assured them that critical equipment including Ventilators and PPE were sufficiently available in the stock, said an NCOC press release.

As part of series to address a few specific complaints about particular hospitals, Executive Director PIMS Islamabad was called who briefed NCOC on health facilities at the hospital . He said PIMS was in control of situation and had 26 ventilators which were sufficiently meeting the requirement of capital territory.

It was also decided today that a senior team of special experts led by Dr Faisal Sultan will be sent to visit various areas of the country to advise/assist local administrations in need assessment, capacity building of their health facilities.

Meanwhile government agencies tasked to monitor adherence to COVID-19 related SOPs are rigorously enforcing them to effectively check the spread of Virus.

Reports arriving from various areas indicate that at Islamabad 115 persons who violated the SOP's were fined while 83 Shops and 22 Industrial units were sealed. 42 vehicles were fined for violation of COVID-9 SOPs.

At GB, 907 persons were fined for SOP's and 440 shops were sealed. 297 were fined for Traffic SOPs violations. 13 Industrial units were sealed over violations.

In KP 9449 persons were checked and 3553 were fined for violation of SOP's. 525 shops including few markets were sealed. City administration also sealed 16 Transport terminal. 82 vehicles were also fined and 37 industrial units have been locked.

727 markets were advised to revise their procedures.

The meting was chaired by Federal Minister, Asad Umer and attended by Interior Minister, Minister for food security, SAPM on health and SAPM on national security .

NCOC reaffirmed their resolve to continue to fight this menace together as one nation