UrduPoint.com

NCOC Team Arrests Unvaccinated Individuals At Aabpara, Karachi Company Terminals

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 07:07 PM

NCOC team arrests unvaccinated individuals at Aabpara, Karachi Company terminals

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) team along with ICT Magistrate and Police on Monday visited Aabpara and Karachi Company Bus Stands to ensure strict enforcement of obligatory vaccination regime and impounded several vehicles and arrested unvaccinated individuals on the spot

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) team along with ICT Magistrate and Police on Monday visited Aabpara and Karachi Company Bus Stands to ensure strict enforcement of obligatory vaccination regime and impounded several vehicles and arrested unvaccinated individuals on the spot.

The NCOC and District Administration teams inspected the vaccination status of drivers, supportive staff and the passengers at Karachi Company and Aabpara terminals as well Bykea riders.

The authorities concerned imposed heavy fines on individuals, drivers for violating NCOC directions regarding vaccination.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Company Vehicles

Recent Stories

Yas Island’s Experience Hub, Israel’s Amsalem ..

Yas Island’s Experience Hub, Israel’s Amsalem Tours and Travel partner to bo ..

8 minutes ago
 Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to start flights to Krasnodar, ..

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to start flights to Krasnodar, Russia

23 minutes ago
 UAEU’s comprehensive strategy for innovation pre ..

UAEU’s comprehensive strategy for innovation prepares it to ‎serve nation in ..

23 minutes ago
 Two cops suspended over firing into the air

Two cops suspended over firing into the air

15 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Punjab seeks report on firing incid ..

Chief Minister Punjab seeks report on firing incident

16 seconds ago
 Anti-polio drive inaugurated at BVH, more than 0.7 ..

Anti-polio drive inaugurated at BVH, more than 0.7 mln children to be vaccinated ..

18 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.