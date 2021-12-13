NCOC team arrests unvaccinated individuals at Aabpara, Karachi Company terminals

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) team along with ICT Magistrate and Police on Monday visited Aabpara and Karachi Company Bus Stands to ensure strict enforcement of obligatory vaccination regime and impounded several vehicles and arrested unvaccinated individuals on the spot

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) team along with ICT Magistrate and Police on Monday visited Aabpara and Karachi Company Bus Stands to ensure strict enforcement of obligatory vaccination regime and impounded several vehicles and arrested unvaccinated individuals on the spot.

The NCOC and District Administration teams inspected the vaccination status of drivers, supportive staff and the passengers at Karachi Company and Aabpara terminals as well Bykea riders.

The authorities concerned imposed heavy fines on individuals, drivers for violating NCOC directions regarding vaccination.