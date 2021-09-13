NCOC team sealed marriage halls, restaurants over SOPs violation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) team along with Assistant Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (Secretariat) on Sunday visited various areas of the city to check the compliance of COVID-19 Standards Operating Procedures (SOPs) in restaurants and marriage halls.

NCOC team along with concerned Assistant Commissioner visited the different areas of Bhara Kahu and Bani Gala.

AC concerned sealed and imposed heavy fines on the several shops, restaurants and marriage halls of the area over violation of SOPs despite clear NCOC instructions.

The civic administration team also checked various marriage halls, Marquees and sealed those violating the NPIs.

Major restaurants and marriage halls of the area were strictly following the SOPs to avoid civic administration action.