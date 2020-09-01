UrduPoint.com
NCOC Team To Visit Balochistan To Beef Up Testing, Contact Tracing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday was informed that the test, trace and quarantine (TTQ) team was going to visit Balochistan to beef up testing and contact tracing in the province.

The NCOC meeting discussed disease projections and need assessment and update on TTQ team visit to Balochistan.

The forum was briefed that the team would focus on the issues of low testing and contact tracing of infected persons (IPs).

It was also informed the forum that the TTQ team would hold extensive interactions with all tiers of provincial management involved in coping with COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the team would also visit health labs and have extensive interaction with lower contact tracing teams.

The NCOC also took stock of update on data of schools being opened in various countries and its impact on the outbreak of the contagion.

It was also noted that the data compilation was underway to analyse the impact of disease spread.

Federal Minister for Interior Brig (Retd) Ejaz Ahmed Shah, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan and others attended the meeting.

