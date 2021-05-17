NCOC team visits corona vaccination centre in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :A National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) team, along with Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq visited a corona vaccination centre at the sports Complex Pasrur Road here on Monday and inspected the facilities being provided to the visitors there.

NCOC team leader Dr Nazrat Ayaz and District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Aslam Chaudhry and other team members were briefed by the DC about the arrangements made at the centre for smooth and swift vaccination process.

The DC said that the number of vaccination centres had been increased in the Sialkot district and the Mass Corona Vaccination Centre at the Sports Complex would remain open 24 hours a day and 7 days a week.

In all four tehsils of the district -- Sialkot, Sambrial, Daska and Pasrur, vaccination was being carried out at the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) and District Headquarters (DHQ) hospitals in two shifts, from 8am to 8pm, he added.

