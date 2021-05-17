UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCOC Team Visits Corona Vaccination Centre In Sialkot

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

NCOC team visits corona vaccination centre in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :A National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) team, along with Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq visited a corona vaccination centre at the sports Complex Pasrur Road here on Monday and inspected the facilities being provided to the visitors there.

NCOC team leader Dr Nazrat Ayaz and District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Aslam Chaudhry and other team members were briefed by the DC about the arrangements made at the centre for smooth and swift vaccination process.

The DC said that the number of vaccination centres had been increased in the Sialkot district and the Mass Corona Vaccination Centre at the Sports Complex would remain open 24 hours a day and 7 days a week.

In all four tehsils of the district -- Sialkot, Sambrial, Daska and Pasrur, vaccination was being carried out at the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) and District Headquarters (DHQ) hospitals in two shifts, from 8am to 8pm, he added.

app/ir

Related Topics

Sports Road Sialkot Daska Pasrur Sambrial All From

Recent Stories

War against Palestine benefits PM Netanyahu, claim ..

13 minutes ago

Two-year imprisonment, AED 10,000 fine for not pro ..

13 minutes ago

6 held over kite-flying ban violation

14 minutes ago

IRSA increases supply downstream Chashma on Sindh' ..

14 minutes ago

Rangers say fan violence 'besmirched' club's reput ..

14 minutes ago

Germany may bust budget rule again, this time for ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.