NCOC Team Visits RDHA To Inspect COVID-19 Vaccines SOPs
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 11:50 PM
A team of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) comprising Brigadier Jawad Zaka and Major Shoaib Friday visited the office of Rawalpindi District Health Authority (RDHA) located here at the Khayaban-e-Sir Syed
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :A team of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) comprising Brigadier Jawad Zaka and Major Shoaib Friday visited the office of Rawalpindi District Health Authority (RDHA) located here at the Khayaban-e-Sir Syed.
They inspected the cold storage set up for the COVID-19 vaccines and reviewed the standard operating procedures (SOPs) adopted for the vaccines, a press release said.
Later, they also visited Benazir Bhutto Hospital.