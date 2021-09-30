UrduPoint.com

NCOC To Enforce Restrictions For Non-vaccinated Individuals From Tomorrow

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 11:30 AM

NCOC to enforce restrictions for non-vaccinated individuals from tomorrow

NCOC decides to deny access to educational institutions, domestic and international travel, restaurants, shopping malls, wedding halls and other daily necessities for the non-vaccinated people.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News Sept 30th, 2021) National Command and Operation Center has said the strict restrictions will be enforced for non-vaccinated individuals from tomorrow.

Taking to Twitter, NCOC stressed the general public to get fully vaccinated before 1st October.

NCOC announced to implement conditions of vaccination to get access to educational institutions, domestic and international travel, restaurants, shopping malls, wedding halls and other daily necessities.

A day earlier, NCOC National Command and Operation Center decided to relax restrictions from Friday in eight cities where forty per cent population aged fifteen and above has been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Briefing media, Asad Umar said these cities include Skardu, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Islamabad, Quetta, Peshawar and Rawalpindi.

Asad Umar said indoor gathering of three hundred people and outdoor gathering of one thousand people are now being allowed in these cities, besides opening the shrines and cinema halls for the fully vaccinated people.

He said that indoor restaurants and wedding halls in these cities will now also remain opened seven days a week.

The Minister for Planning said other cities will continue to observe previous restrictions till 15th of next month.

In his remarks on the occasion, Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan said the process of vaccination is going on successfully.

He said so far twelve percent population across the country has been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Dr Faisal Sultan said the vaccination has now been opened for teenagers aged twelve and above in order to ensure uninterrupted functioning of the education sector.

