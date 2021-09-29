UrduPoint.com

NCOC To Enforce Strict Restrictions For Non Vaccinated Individuals From Friday

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 11:40 PM

NCOC to enforce strict restrictions for non vaccinated individuals from Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Wednesday said the strict restrictions will be enforced for non vaccinated individuals from October 1,2021.

In a Tweet, NCOC stressed the general public to get fully vaccinated before October 1st.

NCOC announced to implement conditions of vaccination to get access to educational institutions, domestic and international travel, restaurants, shopping malls, wedding halls and other daily necessities.

