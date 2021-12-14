NCOC to facilitate stranded Pakistani passengers in Category C countries

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday in order to facilitate stranded Pakistani passengers in Category C countries allowed all Pakistanis including valid NICOP / POC holders to travel inbound from Category C countries without exemption till December 31, 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday in order to facilitate stranded Pakistani passengers in Category C countries allowed all Pakistanis including valid NICOP / POC holders to travel inbound from Category C countries without exemption till December 31, 2021.

However, vaccination certificate and proof of vaccination, PCR test pre-boarding (max 48 hours old) and mandatory quarantine (Omicron countries) would remain applicable.

The forum said that as vaccination of 15 to 18 years of age has not started in a few countries therefore mandatory full vaccination for inbound passengers between 15 to 18 years of age has been extended till January 31, 2022, instead of December 1, 2021.