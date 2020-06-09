NCOC to increase 1,000 oxygenated beds in different hospitals

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) will increase 1,000 oxygenated beds for capacity building and enhancement of critical health care system in major cities of the country by end of June

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) will increase 1,000 oxygenated beds for capacity building and enhancement of critical health care system in major cities of the country by end of June.

According to Interior Services Public Relations (ISPR), the NCOC would also ensure fast-track approval for enhancing health care capacity particularly critical healthcare. The procurement plan was already in place.

In context with Covid-19, the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) has constructed Isolation Hospital and Infectious Treatment Centre (IHITC) in Islamabad on behalf of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and National Institute of Health (NIH) on Turnkey basis.

The 250 bedded prefabricated state of the art hospital would be used to treat not only coronavirus infected patients under best available equipment and medication but also be available for treatment of other infectious diseases. Construction work on the project would be completed within 35 days.

The IHITC Islamabad consists of five wards having single rooms and an intensive care unit (ICU) each, two general wards, emergency department, diagnostics, radiology and pathology laboratory, besides a mortuary and incinerator. It has specialized HVAC (Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning) and sewerage system, CCTV, intercom, HIMS (Health Information Management System) and LIMS (Laboratory Information Management System), fire and smoke detection system, RO plant, kitchen, doctors' accommodation and a mosque are part of this wonderful facility.

To support healthcare workers who are front line heroes against COVID-19 package was also be finalised.

NCOC through NDMA has dispatched 52 ventilators which has already been received by Sindh government.

Another tranche of 50 additional vents will delivered in next 48-72 hours to to meet additional/ contingency requirements of the province. Human resource was being trained for operationalisations of the beds.

Enhancing of beds capacity at Mardan, Noshera, Swabi and Peshawar hospitals was also on the cards.

In Punjab, 72 additional vents has been added in last one week. A detailed contingency plan in place for procuring additional beds for COVID patients. The additional beds would be provided by 3rd week June.

In Balochistan, 10 ventilators have already been Installed. The province is working on human resource to meet additional requirements.

No pressure on health care system in Gilgit-Baltistan. 10 additional ventilators are being delivered to GB, in addition to 62 delivered earlier.