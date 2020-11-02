NCOC to make important decision tomorrow

(@fidahassanain)

National Command Operations Centre (NCOC) will meet tomorrow to make important decisions amid fears of increasing Covid-19 cases.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2020) National Command Operation Centre will meet tomorrow to make important decisions amid fears of increasing Covid-19 cases.

Taking to Twitter, Planning Minister Asad Umar says they will discuss additional measures today to control the rising spread of Covid-19.

He wrote: " NCOC discussed additional measures today to control the rising spread of Covid19.

Recommendations will be tabled in the NCC being called for tomorrow. Need to take immediate measures which have the most impact on disease spread without curtailing economic activity,".

According to Radio Pakistan, 1,123 new Coronavirus cases and 12 more deaths from virus infection were reported in the country during the last 24 hours.

The death toll from virus infection reached 6,835 while active cases were now 13,242. It reported that 315,016 patients stand recovered.