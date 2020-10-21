NCOC to re-close public service sectors if SOPs compliance goes neglected

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Wednesday said it was closely monitoring the prevailing COVID situation and if there was no improvement in standard operating procedures (SOPs) compliance being observed then the NCOC would have no choice but again revert to strict measures leading to re-Closures of services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Wednesday said it was closely monitoring the prevailing COVID situation and if there was no improvement in standard operating procedures (SOPs) compliance being observed then the NCOC would have no choice but again revert to strict measures leading to re-Closures of services.

The NCOC special session to monitor increasing disease trend with all provincial Chief Secretaries online via video link was held here with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in chair.

The Forum said that there was clear resurgence of disease where death numbers were also increasing.

During the session, all Chief were asked to strictly implement SOPs where strict punitive actions on SOPs violations would be initiated, it added.

The Forum noted that perceived High risk sectors of transport, markets, marriage halls,restaurants, public gatherings would be given special focus.

Moreover, administrative actions would be initiated against SOPs' violators whereas wearing of face mask and social distancing must be ensured, the Forum said.