UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCOC To Re-close Public Service Sectors If SOPs Compliance Goes Neglected

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 01:31 PM

NCOC to re-close public service sectors if SOPs compliance goes neglected

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Wednesday said it was closely monitoring the prevailing COVID situation and if there was no improvement in standard operating procedures (SOPs) compliance being observed then the NCOC would have no choice but again revert to strict measures leading to re-Closures of services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Wednesday said it was closely monitoring the prevailing COVID situation and if there was no improvement in standard operating procedures (SOPs) compliance being observed then the NCOC would have no choice but again revert to strict measures leading to re-Closures of services.

The NCOC special session to monitor increasing disease trend with all provincial Chief Secretaries online via video link was held here with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in chair.

The Forum said that there was clear resurgence of disease where death numbers were also increasing.

During the session, all Chief were asked to strictly implement SOPs where strict punitive actions on SOPs violations would be initiated, it added.

The Forum noted that perceived High risk sectors of transport, markets, marriage halls,restaurants, public gatherings would be given special focus.

Moreover, administrative actions would be initiated against SOPs' violators whereas wearing of face mask and social distancing must be ensured, the Forum said.

Related Topics

Asad Umar Marriage Market All

Recent Stories

OIC welcomes removal of Sudan from US state sponso ..

6 minutes ago

Tehran Believes US Attempts to Impose Unilateral S ..

2 minutes ago

Head coaches confirm Quaid-e-Azam Trophy squads

18 minutes ago

India reports more than 54,000 COVID-19 cases

21 minutes ago

Pakistan heads towards right direction, says PM

21 minutes ago

Ex-UN Envoy Says 5-Year Extension of New START Bet ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.