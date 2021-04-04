UrduPoint.com
NCOC To Review & Decide About Reopening Or Further Closure Of Schools: Shafqat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 10:10 PM

NCOC to review & decide about reopening or further closure of schools: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Sunday said that Education and Health Ministers will meet at the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Tuesday to decide whether to open or further close educational institutions.

In a Tweet, Shafqat Mahmood has said that the exam situation will also be discussed during the meeting.

Whatever is decided will be a collective decision of the country's health and education authorities & NCOC, he added.

