NCOC to review NPIs on 10th Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) will hold a detailed review of non-pharmaceutical interventions issued for the management of the month of Ramazan to contain disease spread on 10th Ramazan.

The NCOC issued guidelines for implementation across the country to all the federating units including that of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) after the special NCOC session held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on April ,13.

The Forum taking stock of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country and hosting of religious and cultural activities in the month of Ramazan Ul Mubarak; it decided for implementation of following NPIs (alternate measures to treat the disease other than medical treatment) in the country with effect from 14th April or 1st Ramazan Ul Mubarak.

The Forum decided that the implementation of broader lockdowns should be ensured with stringent enforcement protocols based on risk assessment. However, no mobility would be allowed except emergencies.

The safe days re-worded as closed days would be observed on Saturday and Sunday at national level.

The Market timings would be allowed from Sehr till 6:00 pm less essential services (Groceries, medical stores and petrol pumps etc) would remain open.

The Forum had imposed a complete ban on all kind of gatherings (indoor and outdoor) including social, cultural, polibcal, sports and miscellaneous events.

The standard operating procedures (SOPs) for restuarants included closure of all type of indoor dining. However, outdoor dining to be allowed from Iftar till mid night i.e 11:59 pm with strict COVID-19 SOPs including takeaways to be permitted and provincial and district administration to focus on strict implementation.

The forum had directed that Taraveeh prayers would be organized in open spaces as far as possible. The civil administration at every tier to engage ulemas and community leaders for assistance in enforcement of COVID SOPs during Ramadan ul Mubarak, the forum had asked in the guidelines.

The forum maintained that complete closure of cinemas and shrines would continue to be enforced whereas complete ban to remain on contact sports, festivals, cultural and other events. However, complete closure of amusement parks would be enforced whereas walking and jogging tracks to remain open with strict adherence of COVID SOPs.

The forum also directed that 50 percent work from home policy to continue (including all public and private office).

The forum gave permission for intercity public transport to operate at 50 percent of capacity whereas ban on inter provincial public transport to be enforced on two closed days (Saturday and Sunday) and would continue to be enforced till mid night of 25 and 26 April.

The review at NCOC would be carried out on 20 April, 21 to revisit the restrictions imposed on transport sector.

Owing to the impending tourism season to gain momentum in the coming months, stringent protocols were directed for tourism sectors in GB, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and AJK and tourist places elsewhere. It was also directed that sentinel testing sites at entry points and selected locations should be established.

The guidelines for miscellaneous aspects included rail travel to operate at 70 percent of its capacity and Railway to operate additional trains to avoid overcrowding and manage increased passenger load during the month of Ramadan Ul Mubarak.

The forum directed that aggressive administrative drive to be kicked off for compliance of masks wearing through community level and media awareness campaign.

The civil administration and police should institute a robust monitoring and NPIs enforcement mechanism through constituting dedicated teams at District and Tehsil levels.

The forum also directed that mass media coverage should be made highlighting punitive actions.

The forum in its detailed guidelines noted that above mentioned NPIs serve as baseline.

However, the federating units were at liberty to enforce even stringent measures; based on the situation in a particular district and city.