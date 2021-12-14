NCOC to take final decision regarding winter vacations

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) would take final decision on Wednesday (Dec 15) regarding the winter vacations in educational institutions across the country, said a spokesperson of Ministry of Education and Professional Training

He said recommendations had been taken from all the provinces regarding the winter holidays for consensus and the matter would be placed before NCOC meeting on Wednesday.

The spokesperson further said the instructions had been issued to all provinces and textbook boards to publish Cabinet's approved political map in books.

He said an Inter-Provincial Secretaries Education meeting under the auspices of Federal Secretary Education Nahid S. Durrani held to ensure that all federal units have unanimous holidays for vaccination of children between the ages of 12 and 18 in view of the onset of winter and COVID-19's new variant threat.

He said, it was decided in the meeting that only the approved political map by the federal cabinet would be published in the books in the educational institutions of all the federal units while the cabinet approved map had been provided to all the provinces.