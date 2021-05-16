UrduPoint.com
NCOC Urges Above 30 To Get Vaccinated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 03:30 PM

NCOC urges above 30 to get vaccinated

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has asked all those people who are above 30 years of age to get vaccinated as soon as possible in order to prevent from COVID-19.

In a message on Sunday, NCOC asked the above 30 people to get register by sending CNIC number to 1166 prior to visit vaccination center.

"Walk in facility for above 40 years also needs prior registration " NCOC added in its public awareness message.

In a Social Media campaign, NCOC said that vaccines protect individuals and communities. "Vaccination not only protects you, it protects those who cannot be vaccinated " it mentioned.

