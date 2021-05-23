UrduPoint.com
NCOC Urges Masses To Adopt Safe Tourism Policy As Restrictions Ease From Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday in its special session reviewed implementation strategy of NPIs enforcement focusing opening up of Tourism Sector from Monday (May24) and urged the masses to resort to "Safe Tourism" policy.

The NCOC special session was chaired by National Coordinator Lieutenant General Hamood uz Zaman Khan held here where the forum took detailed stock of implementation strategy of non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) being enforced with special focus on opening up of Tourism Sector from May 24.

The forum urged the public to resort to "SAFE TOURISM" policy of strict adherence to health guidelines and safety protocols devised by the forum aimed to curb disease spread of deadly coronavirus.

The forum was briefed that a comprehensive monitoring mechanism had been devised to ensure that standard operating procedures (SOPs) were being implemented in true letter and spirit.

The forum also reviewed the inbound travel policy where it was informed that the Category C list of the countries, having mutated version or variant of Covid-19 prevailing with more lethal and contagious form of the disease, had been revised with addition of certain other countries which would be implemented from 26th May.

The forum was informed that stringent SOPs for verification of disease status of inbound passengers was in place. However, the forum decided that in view of increasing positive cases being reported in passengers from UAE and Bahrain, PCR results from only authorised labs would be accepted to ensure credibility of Covid-19 test.

Pakistan

