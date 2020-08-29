UrduPoint.com
NCOC Urges Masses To Ensure SOPs Compliance During Muharram

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 02:28 PM

NCOC urges masses to ensure SOPs compliance during Muharram

Thee National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Saturday urged masses to ensure maximum implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during Muharram majalis and processions to avoid contracting coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Thee National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Saturday urged masses to ensure maximum implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during Muharram majalis and processions to avoid contracting coronavirus.

NCOC meeting discussed the prevailing disease spread situation, opening up of schools with safety guidelines and declining disease trends.

The forum termed decline in pandemic spread propitious and highlighted that disease spread had declined but the threat of coronavirus was still lingering which would only be contained through public cooperation and adherence to health guidelines.

The Forum also mulled over opening up of schools with safety measures and reviewed efforts made in this regard.

The Forum urged masses to observe safety guidelines and SOPs to avoid resurgence of COVID-19 as it was the only measure to reduce risk of contracting Coronavirus.

