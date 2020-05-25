UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCOC Urges Nation To Follow Safety Guidelines During Eid-ul-Fitr Holidays

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 07:30 PM

NCOC urges nation to follow safety guidelines during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Monday urged the nation to take precautionary steps for preventing the spread of coronavirus during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

The NCOC which was the platform of the governments of four provinces, and Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, and all relevant ministries has emphasized the need for implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines issued to contain the risk of Covid-19.

The forum said only social distancing, use of masks, avoidance of hugs and handshakes could save the people from coronavirus, and that the government had only eased the lockdown for public convenience and also allowed public transport to function, said a press release.

The precautions should also be followed by the public transport where the precautionary measure by passengers including use of medical mask and hand sanitizer before boarding the vehicle should be adopted. Use tissue paper when coughing and sneezing and then throw the tissue paper in the dustbin. People should cough or sneeze in the arm, avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth without using a sanitizer, avoid unnecessary conversation and shaking hands.

Instructions for transporters were to disinfect their vehicles before and after boarding the ride, do not use air conditioners rather windows screens should be opened to allow fresh air circulation and passengers should not sit side by side with each other.

Ensure thermal scanning, drivers should wear masks and gloves while traveling, ensure the supply of tissue paper and sanitizer inside the bus.

Avoid gathering in one place as per the SOPs for harvesting and Ehsaas program and maintain 'preferably 6 feet distance', wash hands and use medical mask in case of having fever, cough, or if not feeling healthy should stay indoors. Biometric attendance should be suspended in construction units/projects as per the protocol for construction industry whereas for workers, availability of thermal guns at entrances and exits of construction site, frequent washing of work place with disinfectant solution should be ensured.

As per the safety guidelines, the construction site owners should install sanitizers on entrances and exits. Minimize communication between workers and users through virtual communication. Ensure a distance of 2 meters, preferably. Adopt alternate days or additional shifts to reduce the total number of workers at a time. Provide good quality masks, gloves and means of transportation. 'Sick person should not be involved in work.' They can be quarantined until the test results were received.

The guidelines also included: "Do not sit less than 2 meters away while eating. Similarly, for any other activity that requires mutual contact, ensure a distance of two meters. Temporary accommodation / quarantine room should be arranged for workers who show signs of coronavirus so that they can be tested." They should be quarantined till the result of tests were received where masks and gloves were suggested to be used in every crowded place including bazaars, markets, parks and bus stands. The NCOC has directed full implementation of existing SOPs for all sectors.

Related Topics

Holidays Vehicles Vehicle SITE Azad Jammu And Kashmir Market All From Government Industry Allied Rental Modarba Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Argentinian President on ..

5 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Jordanian King on Indepen ..

6 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 May 2020

9 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

10 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service de ..

22 hours ago

SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

23 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.