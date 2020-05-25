NCOC urges nation to follow safety guidelines during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Monday urged the nation to take precautionary steps for preventing the spread of coronavirus during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

The NCOC which was the platform of the governments of four provinces, and Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, and all relevant ministries has emphasized the need for implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines issued to contain the risk of Covid-19.

The forum said only social distancing, use of masks, avoidance of hugs and handshakes could save the people from coronavirus, and that the government had only eased the lockdown for public convenience and also allowed public transport to function, said a press release.

The precautions should also be followed by the public transport where the precautionary measure by passengers including use of medical mask and hand sanitizer before boarding the vehicle should be adopted. Use tissue paper when coughing and sneezing and then throw the tissue paper in the dustbin. People should cough or sneeze in the arm, avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth without using a sanitizer, avoid unnecessary conversation and shaking hands.

Instructions for transporters were to disinfect their vehicles before and after boarding the ride, do not use air conditioners rather windows screens should be opened to allow fresh air circulation and passengers should not sit side by side with each other.

Ensure thermal scanning, drivers should wear masks and gloves while traveling, ensure the supply of tissue paper and sanitizer inside the bus.

Avoid gathering in one place as per the SOPs for harvesting and Ehsaas program and maintain 'preferably 6 feet distance', wash hands and use medical mask in case of having fever, cough, or if not feeling healthy should stay indoors. Biometric attendance should be suspended in construction units/projects as per the protocol for construction industry whereas for workers, availability of thermal guns at entrances and exits of construction site, frequent washing of work place with disinfectant solution should be ensured.

As per the safety guidelines, the construction site owners should install sanitizers on entrances and exits. Minimize communication between workers and users through virtual communication. Ensure a distance of 2 meters, preferably. Adopt alternate days or additional shifts to reduce the total number of workers at a time. Provide good quality masks, gloves and means of transportation. 'Sick person should not be involved in work.' They can be quarantined until the test results were received.

The guidelines also included: "Do not sit less than 2 meters away while eating. Similarly, for any other activity that requires mutual contact, ensure a distance of two meters. Temporary accommodation / quarantine room should be arranged for workers who show signs of coronavirus so that they can be tested." They should be quarantined till the result of tests were received where masks and gloves were suggested to be used in every crowded place including bazaars, markets, parks and bus stands. The NCOC has directed full implementation of existing SOPs for all sectors.