NCOC warns of potential spike in corona infections, if health, Muharram guidelines not followed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday warned of potential spike in COVID-19 infections, if standard operating procedures (SOPs) and Muharramul Haram guidelines were not followed properly.

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umer chaired the NCOC meeting.

The forum deliberated at length on upcoming Muharram and measures to ensure public health and safety. Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noorul Haq Qadri briefed the forum the assistance was being sought from ulema for formulating comprehensive protocols and health guidelines to avoid COVID-19 spike during Muharram processions and other gatherings.

Asad Umer stressed the need for tracing, tracking and testing of the people associated with tourism sector following the opening of sector.

The forum stressed ensuring safety and health of the people attached to tourist sector by religiously following the safety guidelines.

Provinces apprised the NCOC about their plan of action to meet the challenges of post opening up of the various sectors.