UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCOC Warns Of Potential Spike In Corona Infections, If Health, Muharram Guidelines Not Followed

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 01:50 PM

NCOC warns of potential spike in corona infections, if health, Muharram guidelines not followed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday warned of potential spike in COVID-19 infections, if standard operating procedures (SOPs) and Muharramul Haram guidelines were not followed properly.

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umer chaired the NCOC meeting.

The forum deliberated at length on upcoming Muharram and measures to ensure public health and safety. Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noorul Haq Qadri briefed the forum the assistance was being sought from ulema for formulating comprehensive protocols and health guidelines to avoid COVID-19 spike during Muharram processions and other gatherings.

Asad Umer stressed the need for tracing, tracking and testing of the people associated with tourism sector following the opening of sector.

The forum stressed ensuring safety and health of the people attached to tourist sector by religiously following the safety guidelines.

Provinces apprised the NCOC about their plan of action to meet the challenges of post opening up of the various sectors.

Related Topics

Post From Muharram

Recent Stories

Five dead, 14 injured Chaman blast

7 minutes ago

‘I swear we never danced nor played any music at ..

2 hours ago

Kashmiri-Pakistani diaspora have played a critical ..

2 hours ago

AJK president, Hekmatyar terms Kashmir as deep wou ..

2 hours ago

Afghan refugees’ profess of voluntary repatriati ..

2 hours ago

Coronavirus kills 15 people, infects 539 others ov ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.