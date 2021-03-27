UrduPoint.com
NCOC Warns Of Tough Decisions If COVID-19 Situation Worsens

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 03:16 PM

NCOC warns of tough decisions if COVID-19 situation worsens

Asad Umar says Coronavirus is rapidly increasing in the country, admitting the fact that decisions made by NCOC have not been implemented in letter and spirit to contain the pandemic.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 27th, 2021) National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar on Saturday warned that the government would take tough decision if the COVID-19 situation got worsened.

Asad Umar said that Coronavirus was increasing by every passing day, admitting that decisions made by NCOC were not enforced in letter and spirit to control spread of COVID-19.

He expressed these worlds while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Saturday.

Asad Umar said that the government took important decision and then reviewed the overall situation stricken with COVID-19.

The NCOC head who is also Federal Minister for Planning and Development said that the third wave was more lethal and gave example of India where approximately 47,000 COVID-19 cases had taken place.

“The hospitals in big cities are almost full as 2,800 patients have been declared critical,” said Asad Umar, emphasizing the point that people needed more care.

He added: “ UK variant is more lethal. Success to eliminate this pandemic lies only in implementation of COVID-19,”.

The minister said that it was time to lead the nation and curb the spread of COVID-19, urging the relevant authorities to empower the local governments to control spread of the virus. The federal government would have to take tough decisions if the situation further worsens in the country, he added.

